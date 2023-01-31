Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.32 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.56-$0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $14.20. 1,887,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,262. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,390. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

