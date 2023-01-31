Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,230,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 60,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 5,259,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330,296. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 108,377 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 676,273 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

