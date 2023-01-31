Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Sells $334,551.00 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. 571,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,850. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

