Hamilton Capital LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hamilton Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,037. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day moving average is $261.40. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

