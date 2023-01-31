Hamilton Capital LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.21. The stock had a trading volume of 294,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,446. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $323.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

