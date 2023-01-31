Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 204 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 190,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,692. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

