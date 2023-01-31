Hamilton Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,738,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,297 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.4 %

BABA stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,381,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.