Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 202.90 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.88. The company has a market capitalization of £438.77 million and a PE ratio of 212.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 188.68 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 321 ($3.96).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

