Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 202.90 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.88. The company has a market capitalization of £438.77 million and a PE ratio of 212.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 188.68 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 321 ($3.96).
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
