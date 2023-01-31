Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SUPV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. 338,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $240.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.50 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

Featured Stories

