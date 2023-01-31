Grin Price Hits $0.0647 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $845,448.03 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,862.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00414512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00756970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00093988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00583874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00186178 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

