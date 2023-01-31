Grin Price Down 1.8% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $801,621.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,907.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00406275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.79 or 0.00767392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00093880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00580105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00185176 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

