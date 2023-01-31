Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 595398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently -10.50%.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Griffon Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Griffon by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.