Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Griffon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 100.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of GFF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. 15,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,502. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.51. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Griffon by 116.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

