GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 426,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 3.7 %

GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 92,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,476. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 84.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.