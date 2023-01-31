Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,454,800 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 7,365,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,559,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

