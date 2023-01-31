Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. 66,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,049. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Graco by 21.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

