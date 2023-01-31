Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,756 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 2,106,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 4,915,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

