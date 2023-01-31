Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) vs. Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Head to Head Review

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nissan Motor and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 1 0 0 1.50 Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gogoro has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Gogoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

This table compares Nissan Motor and Gogoro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $75.04 billion 0.19 $1.92 billion $0.46 15.68 Gogoro $366.01 million 1.85 -$67.36 million N/A N/A

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 1.22% 2.56% 0.79% Gogoro N/A N/A N/A

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business. The company was founded on December 26, 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

