GMX (GMX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.34 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, GMX has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can now be bought for about $57.74 or 0.00252138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $486.66 million and $53.34 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,870,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,428,284 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

