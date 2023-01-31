Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of GLBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,039. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.25. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
