Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 32,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar
In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock worth $6,874,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Globalstar Stock Performance
GSAT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 3,219,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,770. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 194.49% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.