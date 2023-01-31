Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 32,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock worth $6,874,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globalstar Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 30.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 446,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

GSAT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 3,219,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,770. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 194.49% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.