Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Holdings Increased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Global Medical REIT worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $127,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,253,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 89.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of GMRE opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Stories

