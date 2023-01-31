Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Up 20.7% in January

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

