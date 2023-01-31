GICTrade Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,190.63 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. GICTrade has a total market cap of $95.65 million and approximately $29,190.63 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00400174 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.32 or 0.28089235 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00586638 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97168794 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30,053.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

