Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CSFB increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.46.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.86 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.15 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 107.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total value of C$142,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,019 shares in the company, valued at C$213,840.49.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.