Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $55.59.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

