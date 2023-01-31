Genesis Vision Achieves Market Cap of $692,466.73 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $692,466.73 and $11.38 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

