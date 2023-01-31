General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

