Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,863 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Generac worth $87,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Generac Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.