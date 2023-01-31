GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $45.86.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.