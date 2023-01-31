Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 54.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 197.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 159,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at $184,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

GOTU stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 2,837,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of -1.12. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Featured Stories

