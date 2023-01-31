Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 67,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 80,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
The company has a market cap of C$41.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52.
Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.
