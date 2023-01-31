Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.33 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Function X has a market cap of $81.33 million and approximately $790,245.24 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00400486 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.56 or 0.28111200 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00590664 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
