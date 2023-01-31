Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,964,525.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Further Reading

