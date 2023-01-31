Freeway Token (FWT) Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Freeway Token (FWT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Freeway Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freeway Token has a total market cap of $51.88 million and approximately $186,001.99 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.

Freeway Token Token Profile

Freeway Token’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official message board is medium.com/freewayfi. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freeway Token

