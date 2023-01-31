Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

