Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00005336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and $353,371.24 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00400174 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.32 or 0.28089235 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00586638 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.