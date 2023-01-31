Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $269,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.