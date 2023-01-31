Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.
Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of FRAF stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.56.
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.
