Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.