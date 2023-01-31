FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDF opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

