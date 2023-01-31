Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.