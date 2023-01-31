Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $23.03 on Friday. Flex has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $39,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,832 shares of company stock valued at $851,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

