FlatQube Price Tops $4.01 on Major Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00017329 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded up 90.2% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $59.83 million and approximately $75,552.97 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00399312 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.19 or 0.28028779 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587929 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.10848949 USD and is up 31.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $120,695.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

