First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. 76,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $38.63.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.