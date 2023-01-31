First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. 76,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $38.63.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.