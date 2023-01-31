First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $97.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.