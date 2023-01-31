First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CEO Buys $102,870.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Busey stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. 239,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in First Busey by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 191,641 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 11.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

