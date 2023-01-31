First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $116,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

