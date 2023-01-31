Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Financial Strategies Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $991,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $74,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FXCOW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,911. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

