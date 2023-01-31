Financial Review: Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) vs. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hempacco and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A RLX Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLX Technology has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Given RLX Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Hempacco.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempacco $1.19 million 19.53 -$1.86 million N/A N/A RLX Technology $1.34 billion N/A $317.72 million $0.24 10.33

This table compares Hempacco and RLX Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Hempacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 80.8% of Hempacco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hempacco and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempacco N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology 31.28% 15.23% 13.02%

Summary

RLX Technology beats Hempacco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables and Hempbar liquor-flavored infused hemp smokables. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

