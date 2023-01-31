Financial Contrast: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RenaissanceRe and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 0 3 1 0 2.25 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus target price of $194.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

This table compares RenaissanceRe and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -29.35% 4.76% 0.69% SiriusPoint -27.35% -24.10% -4.62%

Risk & Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenaissanceRe and SiriusPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $5.28 billion 1.59 -$40.15 million ($31.25) -6.16 SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.53 $58.10 million ($3.23) -2.20

SiriusPoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats SiriusPoint on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill A. Currie on June 7, 1993, and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

